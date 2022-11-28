Top 10 Cyber Monday Apple deals you can still buy

The Black Friday shopping extravaganza may be over, but Cyber Monday deals are in full swing, with tons of deals across every product Apple sells. Here are our top picks after sorting through all of the remaining sales:

AirPods Pro: $200 ($49 off)

Apple’s AirPods are always a popular sale item over the holiday shopping season, and this year you can find deep discounts across the entire line. But the standout deal is the new second-gen AirPods Pro for $200, a savings of 20 percent on a device that only just arrived in September. And you’re getting a lot for your money: Better sound, better noise cancellation, better battery life, and a better case.

iPad (9th-gen): $270 ($69 off)

When Apple began selling the 10th-gen iPad in October, it kept the old iPad around at the same $329 price. But for Cyber Monday, Amazon is selling it at a significant 18 percent discount, bringing it down to $270 and matching the best price we’ve ever seen. It may have an old design, but for kids, grandparents, and anyone else in need of a good inexpensive tablet, it’s a great option.

Apple Pencil (second-gen): $89 ($40 off)

Apple’s second-gen Pencil is compatible with nearly every iPad it sells—Air, mini, and Pro—but it rarely goes on sale. Today, however, Amazon is knocking an impressive 30 percent off the $129 MSRP, bringing it down to a reasonable $89. Even if you’re not an artist, it’s worth picking up at this price.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro is a steal at $499 off. IDG

14-inch MacBook Pro: $2,000 ($499 off)

There are numerous MacBook Pros on sale right now for hundreds off, but our favorite is the sweet spot: the 14-inch MacBook Pro with a 10-core/16-core M1 Pro processor and 1TB of storage for $2,000. You’re getting a better processor and twice the storage for the same price as the base model and saving $499. That’s a no-brainer.

MacBook Air (M1): $799 ($200 off)

The newer M2 MacBook Air is a superior machine with a bigger and brighter display, new design, and faster chip, but the M1 MacBook Air is still a fantastic computer, especially when you take 20 percent off the $999 price. For most people, we think it’s the best way to spend $799 on a new laptop.

MacBook Air (M2, 512GB): $1,299 ($200 off)

The M2 MacBook Air has a completely new design that looks more like a MacBook Pro than a MacBook Air. It also got a $200 price hike to go with it, but this Cyber Monday deal wipes away the increase, with $200 off the Space Gray model at Amazon. It’s a bummer that the other color options are $50 more, but we love the classic and clean Space Gray anyway.

24-inch iMac: $1,349 ($150 off)

The 24-inch iMac is one of Apple’s most underrated products, particularly the mid-range model with an 8-core CPU and GPU, extra USB ports, Touch ID keyboard, and ethernet power adapter, none of which come with the entry-level model. We like it at $1,499, but we love it at $150 off for Cyber Monday: $1,349.

The Apple Watch Ultra is $60 off at Amazon. Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

Apple Watch Ultra

The Ultra model is the newest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, and it lives up to its name, with a 49mm display, 36-hour battery life, titanium rugged design, 1000X water resistance, and a slew of fitness upgrades. It’s not for everyone, but if you’ve been wanting to buy one, today’s $739 price, knocking $60 off the MSRP, is a great reason to take the plunge.

Apple Watch SE (first-gen): $149 ($130 off)

The Apple Watch SE 2 is a very good entry-level watch at $249, but it’s practically identical to the original model. So why not get the 2020 model at Walmart for $149 (40mm) or $179 (44mm) instead while you still can?

Apple Studio Display: $1,499 ($100 off)

For the Apple fan who has everything, the Studio Display is a fantastic addition to your setup, with a gorgeous design, 5K display, built-in webcam, and Spatial Audio support. The savings here aren’t huge, but it so rarely goes on sale, even $100 off is something to celebrate.