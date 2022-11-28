This insane Verizon deal bundles an iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPad–all for free!

Verizon really, really wants you to buy a new iPhone on Cyber Monday. Today only, Verizon will give you a new iPad (9th-gen), Apple Watch SE 2, and Beats Fit Pro earbuds for free when you buy a 5G-capable iPhone. And that 5G iPhone can be free as well (up to $1,000). Get one or get them all, it’s your choice.

To get the free stuff, first add any 5G capable iPhone to your cart (that’s an iPhone 12 or later). Then choose an Apple Watch SE and 9th-gen iPad and add a new 5G Unlimited line for each ($10 for the Apple Watch/$10 or $15 for the iPad), and finally, select your preferred Beats Fit Pro color. You’ll have to purchase the iPad and Apple Watch on a 36-month installment plan to get the full savings via a bill credit each month. The Beats Fit Pro discount comes in the form of a Virtual Prepaid Mastercard for the purchase price within eight weeks of your order, so you’re essentially buying them for $130 and then being reimbursed.

Of course, there’s a lengthy list of additional terms and conditions for the iPhone. After all, Verizon isn’t going to toss $1,900 worth of premium Apple hardware at you just to get you on its network. To get the max savings, you’ll have to trade in your old qualifying phone (and a pretty new one at that if you want the max savings on an iPhone 14 Pro) and sign up for a new 5G Unlimited line. Even without the trade-in, however, you can save $580 on an iPhone SE, $540 on an iPhone 14 Plus, and $520 on an iPhone 13, so there are still pretty big savings to be had.

If you’re a Verizon customer or willing to become one and don’t mind paying a monthly bill for the cellular-enabled version of Apple’s entry-level iPad and Apple Watch, with Verizon service for each, it’s a heck of a deal. Verizon’s basically throwing a bunch of hardware at you if you promise to stick with the company and pay for service for the next three years.