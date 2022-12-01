Your hot takes: Chargers, cables, Siri, and ‘Apple sucks’

This episode is all about Macworld reader and listener hot takes. You have thoughts on Apple happenings and we’re going to share and respond to what you wrote. All of the comments mentioned in the show can be seen in the show notes for this podcast on Macworld.com.

This is episode 818 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Below are the hot takes discussed on the show.

Charger vs. cable

We posted an article about Brazil’s seizure of iPhones because they don’t have a charger. This led to a discussion between Macworld’s David Price and @HSCOSAN about what constitutes a quote charger unquote.

I can see a charger in that box, it’s on the right partially covered by the phone.



Saying there is no charger in the box, is like saying there’s no phone in the box. It’s clearly right there — H ScoSan 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 (@HSCOSAN) November 25, 2022

Oh no, not ‘Apple should buy Disney’ again

A recent report stated that Apple showed interest in buying Manchester United, one of the top soccer clubs not just in the English Premier League, but in the world. On our Twitter feed, that led to a brief discussion about how Apple should buy Disney. I personally responded with several eye rolls and a sigh of “not this again.”

They are probably saving their pennies to buy Disney instead. — Eric E. Dolecki (@eric_dolecki) November 24, 2022

Eh, Siri

Earlier this month, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple is making a major change to Siri. The change is that you don’t have to say “hey” anymore, so it’s just “Siri, blah blah blah,” which makes it more like Amazon Alexa. But was this a change anybody was asking for?

From what I can gather, that is not what most users want as a priority. With often up to 4 Apple devices close by, I want a way to specify which one I want to respond to a Hey Siri request. SirMac, SiriPhone, SiriPad etc is what we need. — WomanOfStraw (@WomanOfStraw) November 7, 2022

Apple sucks, Macworld sucks, we all suck

This last set of hot takes isn’t about a specific article or Apple issue. The comments below were posted to Macworld’s social media feeds. The questions Roman has about these comments is: Why do you bother posting these comments? You hate Apple, so why do you spend any time here? Don’t you have anything better to do?

