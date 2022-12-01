Put this refurbished MacBook Air under the tree

It’s never been a better time to buy a Mac, yet you may not want to make your personal Mac your work tool or share it with guests and family. This refurbished MacBook Air is guaranteed to arrive on time for holiday gifting if you order by December 8th in our Last Chance Shipping sale.

At 0.11″ to 0.68″ thick by 12.8″ long and 8.94″ wide and just under three pounds, this MacBook Air travels easily, with an included black case for easy protection out of the box. It’s powered by an Intel Core i5 1.8 GHz processor, with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, with an HD Graphics 5000 GPU. The 13.3″ screen offers plenty of desktop space at 1440 by 900 resolution. The 54Wh Li-Poly battery lasts twelve hours, and the refurbishment ensures it works just like it came from the factory. At a B rating, you’ll only notice some scuffing on the case.



Everyone can use a backup Mac. This refurbished MacBook Air is not only $289.99, 76% off the MSRP of $1199, but it’s also guaranteed to show up for gifting in our Last Chance Shipping sale. But act fast, as that shipping guarantee only lasts through December 8th!

Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ Core i5, 1.3GHz 4GB RAM 128GB – Silver (Refurbished) + Accessories Bundle – $289.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.