Give the gift of unlimited lifetime learning with this digital bundle

There’s always something new to learn, from little-known features in your iPhone apps to entirely new fields of study. If there’s someone who loves to discover new things on your gift list, the Unlimited Lifetime Learning Bundle gives them an abundance of knowledge, while you save on shipping anxiety in our Last Chance Shipping sale.

The first piece of this top-rated set is Rosetta Stone. Rated the best language-learning software by PC Magazine five years in a row, Rosetta Stone’s language immersion and linguist-designed courses use advanced voice recognition to help you write, read, and speak in a new language, with 24 different ones to choose from.

The second piece is StackSkills Unlimited. Drawing on over 350 of the web’s top instructors, StackSkills offers over 1,000 courses, with 50 new ones added monthly, earning it a 4.5 out of five-star rating on Trustpilot.

Learning something new is one of life’s great pleasures, and anxiety over whether the gift shows up is one of the holidays’ worst stresses. Give the former with this digital lifelong learning bundle for $199.99, 89% off the $1749 MSRP, and leave “tracking shipping codes” off your to-do list.

The Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone – $149

See Deal

Prices subject to change.