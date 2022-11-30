MacBook butterfly keyboard settlement FAQ: Everything you need to know

If you owned a MacBook with a busted butterfly keyboard, Apple may soon send you a refund. A judge has approved a $50 million class-action lawsuit settlement for several states that will reimburse MacBook users for repairs going back to 2015. Here’s what you need to know.

Which MacBook models does this settlement cover?

Every MacBook with a butterfly keyboard is part of the class-action suit, including MacBook (all), MacBook Air (2018-2019), MacBook Pro (13­-inch, 2016-2019), and MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2016-2019).

What was the issue?

For years, MacBook users complained of stuck, repeating, and broken keys when typing with MacBooks. The issue has been traced to Apple’s use of butterfly-style keycaps, which have a lower profile than scissor-style keys. Apple began replacing the butterfly keyboard with the Magic Keyboard with the 16-inch MacBook Pro in 2019.

Which states are included in the class action?

California, New York, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, Washington, and Michigan.

What if I moved?

As long as you were living in one of the above states at the time of the repair, you’ll be included.

How much is the settlement for?

Apple has agreed to pay $50 million into a common settlement fund, of which lawyers agreed to seek up to approximately $13,599,113 in attorneys’ fees and no more than $2 million in litigation costs. Additionally, $1.4 million will be used to cover settlement administration costs. That leaves approximately $33 million for users.

How do I know if I’m part of the class action?

Notices will begin being sent out to all potential members on December 12.

Who will receive payments?

There are three groups in the class:

Group 1: Received two or more topcase replacements from Apple or an Authorized Service Provider within four years of purchase based on Apple’s records.

Received two or more topcase replacements from Apple or an Authorized Service Provider within four years of purchase based on Apple’s records. Group 2: Obtained one topcase replacement from Apple or an Authorized Service and attest on the Claim Form that the repair did not resolve their keyboard issues.

Obtained one topcase replacement from Apple or an Authorized Service and attest on the Claim Form that the repair did not resolve their keyboard issues. Group 3: Obtained one or more keycap replacements (but not any topcase replacements) from Apple or an Authorized Service Provider, and who attest on the Claim Form that the repair did not resolve their keyboard issues.

Foundry

What if I’m part of Group 1?

The settlement states that Group 1 is the only group that will not need to submit a claim to receive compensation, as their payment will be automatic.

What if I’m part of Group 2 or Group 3?

Both Groups 2 and 3 must submit claim Forms to receive compensation, which must be postmarked or emailed within 120 days.

How much will I receive?

Group 1: $395

$395 Group 2: $125

$125 Group 3: $50

What if I participated in Apple’s Keyboard Service Program?

If you paid for a repair or replacement keyboard, you’ll still receive compensation even if Apple replaced or repaired your MacBook keyboard as part of the program.

What if I had a faulty keyboard but never had it repaired?

Sorry, Apple will not be reimbursing anyone who didn’t pay to have their MacBook repaired.

What if I don’t own the computer anymore?

That doesn’t matter, though you will still need to show proof of repair if you belong to groups 2 or 3.

What are the next steps in the process?

Lawyers will provide class data to the settlement administrator by December 2 and notices will be sent out beginning December 12. The deadline to file a claim is March 6, 2023. A website will be set up soon will all the necessary forms and addresses.

When will I receive payment?

Probably sometime in April.

Can I read the settlement?

You can find the full text for the preliminary approval of the Apple Butterfly Keyboard Settlement at the Scribe website.

Did Apple admit they were wrong?

Nope, Apple agreed to the $50 million sum “without admitting liability.”