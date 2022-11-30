Get a Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse for your Mac and save $39

Black Friday may be over but the deals are still coming in. And if you picked up a new Mac mini or MacBook over the weekend, we’ve got a great one for you today: Amazon is selling the Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard for $69 ($10 off) and $100 ($29 off) today, a combined savings of $39 and the lowest price we’ve seen in 2022. The Magic Trackpad is also on sale for $115 ($14 off).

Apple’s Magic Mouse is a beautiful accessory for any Mac, with a large multi-touch surface and low profile while the Magic Keyboard has thin keys and a comfortable ergonomic design with a full numeric keypad. Both devices feature white-and-silver designs and charge via Lightning.

We rarely see sales of Apple’s Mac accessories—especially at the same time—so if you’re looking for a snazzy new keyboard and mouse for your setup, go grab them before the prices shoot back up.