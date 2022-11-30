Home / Mac
Get a Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse for your Mac and save $39

Rare discount saves you big on Apple's Mac accessories.
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld
Black Friday may be over but the deals are still coming in. And if you picked up a new Mac mini or MacBook over the weekend, we’ve got a great one for you today: Amazon is selling the Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard for $69 ($10 off) and $100 ($29 off) today, a combined savings of $39 and the lowest price we’ve seen in 2022. The Magic Trackpad is also on sale for $115 ($14 off).

Apple’s Magic Mouse is a beautiful accessory for any Mac, with a large multi-touch surface and low profile while the Magic Keyboard has thin keys and a comfortable ergonomic design with a full numeric keypad. Both devices feature white-and-silver designs and charge via Lightning.

We rarely see sales of Apple’s Mac accessories—especially at the same time—so if you’re looking for a snazzy new keyboard and mouse for your setup, go grab them before the prices shoot back up.

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

