Apple releases iOS 16.1.2 with improved crash detection and carrier upgrades

Ahead of the next major version of iOS 16 expected to arrive next month, Apple has released an unexpected point update to iOS 16.1 that will primarily benefit iPhone 14 users. The release notes for iOS 16.1.2 mention only two improvements: “optimizations” to crash detection (a feature exclusive to iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro) and “improved compatibility with wireless carriers,” which could mean just about anything.

There’s a security notice as part of the update as well that affects all iPhones, so there may be important vulnerabilities that have been patched. At the time of this writing, Apple’s security updates page states that details will be “available soon.” We’ll update this article as we learn more.

iOS 16.1.2 Release notes

This update provides important security updates and the following enhancements for your iPhone:

Improved compatibility with wireless carriers

Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models

iOS 16.1.2: How to install

To install the update on your iPhone, head over to the Settings app, then General>Software Update. Tap Download and Install and follow the prompts.