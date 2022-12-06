Google is finally bringing continuous scrolling to Mac and PC browsers

If there’s one annoyance to Google search with Safari on our Macs, it’s constantly clicking through pages to see more results. With a whole block of ads squeezing search results lower and lower on the page, the second and third pages of results are often more useful than the first, but Google still makes us click through to the next page to see them.

Not anymore. Google has announced that starting this week, it will be “bringing continuous scrolling to desktop in English in the U.S. so you can continue to see more search results easily.” It’s unclear when it will be rolling out to browsers, but Google says it began rolling out Monday.

Starting today, we’re bringing continuous scrolling to desktop in English in the U.S. so you can continue to see more search results easily. When you reach the bottom of a search results page, you'll now be able to see up to six pages of results. pic.twitter.com/xIuVP24FFm — Google (@Google) December 5, 2022

In October 2021, Google introduced continuous scrolling for mobile search results and we expect the implementation will be similar. As you scroll, the next page of results automatically loads as if you had clicked through to the next page. Google demonstrated the behavior in a tweet and said users will now be able to see six pages of results before needing to click.

Several of the responses to the tweet blasted the decision and asked Google to make continuous scrolling an option but it’s doubtful Google will backtrack. When announcing the change to Safari on the iPhone and other mobile browsers, Google said “most people who want additional information tend to browse up to four pages of search results” and the change will make multiple pages of results “easier to scan and navigate.”