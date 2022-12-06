Apple Music’s latest feature is arriving just in time for your holiday karaoke parties

Apple on Tuesday announced a new Apple Music feature called Sing, which will help music lovers everywhere sing along with their favorite songs. Apple Music Sing will be available later this month, though it’s not clear whether the feature will require iOS 16.2, which is also due to arrive this month.

Apple Music Sing can display the lyrics to a song and also provides different lyric views. The lyrics are animated and “dance to the rhythm of the vocals” to help singers keep the beat. Background vocals are animated separately from lead vocals, and there’s also a duet view where songs that feature multiple singers have lyrics that appear on opposite sides of the screen.

Another key feature is the ability to adjust the vocal level of the song. So if you’re singing along and want to turn down the vocals in the recording, you can do so by using a vocal level adjustment slider on your device.

To coincide with the launch of Apple Music Sing, Apple Music will offer 50 dedicated companion playlists of “epic songs, duets, choruses, and anthems that have been compelling people all around the world to sing.”

Apple Music Sing will be available to Apple Music subscribers on the iPhone, the iPad, and the “new” Apple TV 4K. Apple’s announcement does not mention Apple Music on the Mac, and the specific callout of the new Apple TV 4K implies that older versions of the Apple TV 4K and the Apple TV HD are not compatible. We’ve reached out Apple for clarification and will update this article with that information as soon as possible.