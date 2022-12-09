Customize your layout with half off this handy Mac manager

We’re all pretty used to the default home screen for our Mac. Power up and you’ve got all those apps and icons lined up waiting for a click. At first, it may have been comforting to see every single tool at your disposal all at a single glance, but then they start to accumulate. And as your screen starts to fill up, it begins to look more and more like what it is: A mess.

There’s really no other term for it when you have to sift through icons you barely ever use. That’s why if you want to clean house, there might be no better helper than Spaces Pro — especially now that it’s on sale for more than half off the original price.

Spaces is a desktop manager that lets you sweep all those icons off to the side, organizing them into spaces where you can find the things you want more rapidly. And it doesn’t only do this for your app icons. With Spaces, you can sort your favorite websites and system settings into categories. You can even insert deep links that prompt spaces to open when you launch a specific app. Do you want to separate your work apps from the ones you use for gaming or media? There’s no limit to the different workspace types you can set up.

Want to see how Spaces Pro can change the way you work and play? Right now, a lifetime license to the service is available for $9, a discount of 52% off the MSRP.

Spaces Pro for Mac: Lifetime License – $9

