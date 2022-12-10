Act fast: This kids’ 3D printer won’t be under $300 for long

Everybody’s looking for STEM toys this season, but there aren’t many that let kids make hundreds or even thousands of their own playthings while fostering a love of science. That’s the Toybox 3D Printer, and for just one day, it’s more than 35% off the store price.

You read that right. There are limited-time deals, and then there’s this pick for our December Deal of the Day. The savings only last for 24 hours or while supplies last, so scoop one up while you can. (You’ll find other December discounts popping up all through the month on the Deals page.)

The Toybox is tech that’s made just for kids, but it doesn’t skimp on functionality. This is a real working 3D printer that comes with enough “printer food” to make up to 300 toys. That food is a PLA filament that comes out clean from the printer after each job – no knives or special tools required. You can watch your curious little ones come up with their own figures or use the readymade ones that come with the manual. Users can choose from licensed vehicles and characters from DC Comics, Cartoon Network, Seinfeld, and more. The possibilities are just about endless, and it’s easy to see why the toy got a big boost from entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary after being featured on season 10 of Shark Tank.

Right now, you can get the Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle for $299, more than 36% off the MSRP, and it will ship fast to arrive in time for the holidays. Don’t wait, though: This December Deal of the Day will be gone by tomorrow.

Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle – $349.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.