Don’t wait for spring to start cleaning up your Mac device

Spring is typically seen as a time of renewal – hence the tradition of spring cleaning. But when it comes to the tech you use every day, there’s no sense in waiting to tidy things up — especially when a one-year subscription to the CleanMyMac Optimization Tool is now more than 35% off. That’s a price you won’t find anywhere else online, and it’s worth every penny in terms of time and headaches saved.

If you haven’t used CleanMyMac before, you might be surprised by the difference it makes. This app is consistently rated as a top cleanup tool by many tech sites (including ours). It works both actively and passively to clear out the clutter that slows down your Apple device. And we’re not just talking about malware and malicious viruses, which it can target with laser accuracy. This tool helps find duplicate photos, redundant downloads, and apps that you can’t or don’t use. On top of all that, it fine-tunes your speed so that you’re running at peak efficiency with a ton of freed-up RAM.

Right now, you can try it out for yourself with a one-year subscription to CleanMyMac X for $24.99, a full 37% off the MSRP.

CleanMyMac X Optimization Tool: 1-Yr Subscription (1 Mac) – $24.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.