Put MS Office in your Mac’s dock with our December Deal of the Day

While our Apple gear is continuously improving, third-party software is where you can really personalize your Mac and make it a workhorse. A lifetime license for Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 helps get your Mac workplace ready, and for 24 hours only, you can save 90% with our December Deal of the Day.

A lifetime license to be installed on one device, this instant download adds Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote to your Mac. It’s ideal for anybody who needs to plug into an organization using Windows quickly or if you’ve switched and need to access your previous files from old devices.

While we may wish we could use Macs for everything, we’re not quite there yet. Until then, this instant download for Microsoft Office will set you up to work hybrid or bring your own device for $29.99. But move fast because this deal will only last for 24 hours!

Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021: Lifetime License – $29.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.