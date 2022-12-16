Stream like a pro with half off this all-in-one video tool

Everyone has something to share with the world, but not everyone has the tools to share it. It can be a steep learning curve for new streamers or content creators when it comes to video editing software, but EaseUS RecExperts is a rare find. Not only is it packed with features that creators beg for, but it also puts all those tools into an interface that’s easy to use on the fly.

This highly-rated software combines video editing and media playing capability so that you can create clips, personalize, and upload them all from the same platform. Everything works smoothly whether you’re doing it on your mobile device or PC, so it’s just as user-friendly to travel bloggers as it is for webcam streamers.

One really great feature is the ability to grab pics or videos from any portion of your screen. Twitch gamers can create compelling videos by highlighting exactly the moments they want to capture, and the uses are endless if you’re doing remote presentations. With EaseUS RecExperts, you can schedule recordings, stop and start remotely and set your frame rate and format when you’re done.

Want to try it out for your next video? Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to EaseUS RecExperts on one Mac device for $39.95, a full 50% off the MSRP.

EaseUS RecExperts: Lifetime Subscription (1 Mac) – $39.95

See Deal

Prices subject to change.