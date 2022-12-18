Stop searching for everyday web tools with this handy $30 hub

There are a lot of apps out there that try to make our devices do things that we never thought we needed. (And sometimes, frankly, we don’t.) Then there are the refreshing ones like Toolify, which gives you all the basic things you really need in one streamlined package.

Not only does this approach save you a ton of time, but it might also save your device. Toolify brings together more than 120 functions like calculators or image resizers, many of which you might otherwise go looking for on the web. Visiting less shady websites means less security risk, and you’ll finally have everything you need under one hub.

So what exactly does it give you? There are converters for units like weight, time, and volume and website tools for decoding HTML or URLs. Developers will find handy widgets like a JSON editor and a host of binary converters. You can generate lorem ipsum placeholders, generate passwords, calculate sales tax and do literally hundreds of other things, all from one app. No matter what your job is, there’s a good chance that Toolify can make it easier.

Want to try it out for yourself? A lifetime subscription to Toolify Handy Webtools is now on sale for $29.99, a savings of hundreds off the original MSRP.

Toolify™ Handy Webtools: Lifetime Subscription – $29.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.