Get the M1 or M2 MacBook Air for up to $200 off in time for Christmas

Amazon is slashing prices on Apple’s lightest laptop by up to $200.
If you’re looking for Apple’s most portable and powerful laptop, look no further than the MacBook Air. Whether you want the classic M1 model or redesigned M2 one, both are fantastic machines with powerful chips and long battery life, and both are on sale right now: Amazon is selling the M1 MacBook Air for $800 and the M2 MacBook Air for $1,049, a savings of $200 and $150 respectively and within a buck of the best price we’ve seen on either model.

The M1 MacBook Air was updated in 2020 with Apple’s first M1 processor but is still a fantastic machine with a great display, keyboard, and battery life. The M2 model received a complete overhaul earlier this year with a new chip, updated display, and MacBook Pro-inspired redesign.

We heartily recommend either model and if you’re looking to get it as a Christmas gift, Amazon says it will arrive in time to put it under the tree.

