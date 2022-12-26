7 macOS Ventura features that will take your new Mac to the next level

Did you get a new iMac, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, or Apple Studio Display? Brace yourself, because here’s an unfortunate truth about those machines: the built-in FaceTime camera is a disappointment. But if you have an iPhone 11 or later, you can skip that camera and use a new Ventura feature that lets you use your iPhone as a webcam with Continuity Camera.

While you might know the Continuity Camera feature from previous versions of macOS, in Ventura, Apple has expanded the feature with iPhone webcam support. You can mount an iPhone to your Mac or place it on a stand and Ventura automatically senses the device and wirelessly connects to it. You can then use your iPhone’s camera in FaceTime and other apps on your Mac.

With an iPhone as a webcam, you’ll also be able to use Center Stage to keep you in the center of the frame, as well as Portrait mode. If you’re using an iPhone 12 or later, there’s a Studio Light feature that uses the iPhone flash to provide better lighting. And finally, a nifty Desk View feature creates a two-shot view, one of the person, and another of the desktop in front of the Mac, which is handy for demos.

Learn more about using the iPhone as a webcam in macOS Ventura.