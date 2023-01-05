Lock down your Mac with these 10 security tips

The first thing you should do with your Mac is set up a good password. You might think that there is no need to password-protect your Mac if you’re only going to be using it at home, but there are various reasons why you need this layer of protection.

For one thing, without a password on your Mac, nothing on your Mac is secure and someone could gain access to your email, photos, and more. macOS has a number of security features that keeps your data safe, but if someone gets past your login screen, they can still gain access to sensitive information.

You can choose your password during setup, but if you haven’t—or just want to change the one you made—here’s how:

macOS Ventura

Open System Settings. Select Touch ID & Password. You can now set up a password or change your existing password to something safer. If your Mac has Touch ID, you can also enter multiple fingerprints and select that can be used for Apple Pay and other purchase, and auto-filling passwords.

macOS Monterey or earlier

Open System Preferences. Select Security & Privacy. Click General. You can now set up a password or change your existing password.

Make sure you choose a sensible password that won’t be easily guessed as your Mac can also be used as part of Apple’s two-factor authentication for iCloud.