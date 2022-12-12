The 16-inch M1 Max MacBook Pro is even cheaper than its crazy Cyber Monday sale

If you’re looking for Apple’s most powerful laptop, the choice is easy: The M1 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro. And today it’s cheaper than ever: Amazon is selling the 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Max processor for $3,049, a massive savings of $450 and $50 cheaper than its incredible Cyber Monday price.

The M1 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro has Apple’s top-of-the-line M1 Max processor with a 10‑core CPU and 32‑core GPU along with 32GB RAM and 1TB of storage. Plus you’ll get an incredible 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, 21-hour battery life, a fantastic keyboard and sound system, and loads of ports, including three Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, an SD card reader, and MagSafe for fast charging with the included 140W USB-C power adapter. It’s available in either silver or space gray.

Apple is likely launching an updated version of this laptop in the spring, but it’s shaping up to be little more than a processor bump. So we think you’ll be better off saving $450 now than waiting.