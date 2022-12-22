How to save a page from a PDF as a separate file

The Preview app in macOS lets you view, search, print, and perform other actions on PDF files. But if you just need a new PDF with specific pages, you don’t have to monkey around much at all.

At a glance Time to complete: 2 minutes

Tools required: Preview app

Materials required: PDF 1. View Thumbnails in Preview Foundry With the PDF open, choose View > Thumbnails if it’s not already showing in the sidebar. 2. Select the pages you want Foundry In the sidebar, click on the page you want. If you want to select multiple pages, hold the Shift key when you click on the pages. 3. Go to the Print dialog Foundry Choose File > Print. 4. Selected Page Foundry In the Pages area of the Print dialog, click Selected Page or Selected Pages in Sidebar. 5. Save as PDF Foundry From the PDF pop-up menu at the bottom middle of the dialog, choose Save as PDF. 6. Change the PDF name Foundry Preview automatically fills in the current PDF’s name. To avoid overwriting that file, enter a new descriptive name and click Save.

This Mac 911 article is in response to a question submitted by Macworld reader Teresa.

