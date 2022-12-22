Home
How to save a page from a PDF as a separate file

Use the sidebar to make your selection.
By Glenn Fleishman, Senior Contributor, Macworld
The Preview app in macOS lets you view, search, print, and perform other actions on PDF files. But if you just need a new PDF with specific pages, you don’t have to monkey around much at all.

1.

View Thumbnails in Preview

Preview app thumbnails

With the PDF open, choose View > Thumbnails if it’s not already showing in the sidebar.

2.

Select the pages you want

Preview app select pages

In the sidebar, click on the page you want. If you want to select multiple pages, hold the Shift key when you click on the pages.

3.

Go to the Print dialog

Preview print dialog

Choose FilePrint.

4.

Selected Page

Preview selected pages

In the Pages area of the Print dialog, click Selected Page or Selected Pages in Sidebar.

5.

Save as PDF

Preview save as pdf

From the PDF pop-up menu at the bottom middle of the dialog, choose Save as PDF.

6.

Change the PDF name

PDF name file

Preview automatically fills in the current PDF’s name. To avoid overwriting that file, enter a new descriptive name and click Save.

This Mac 911 article is in response to a question submitted by Macworld reader Teresa.

Ask Mac 911

We’ve compiled a list of the questions we get asked most frequently, along with answers and links to columns: read our super FAQ to see if your question is covered. If not, we’re always looking for new problems to solve! Email yours to mac911@macworld.com, including screen captures as appropriate and whether you want your full name used. Not every question will be answered, we don’t reply to email, and we cannot provide direct troubleshooting advice.

, Senior Contributor

Glenn Fleishman’s most recent books include Take Control of iOS and iPadOS Privacy and Security, Take Control of Calendar and Reminders, and Take Control of Securing Your Mac. In his spare time, he writes about printing and type history. He’s a senior contributor to Macworld, where he writes Mac 911.

