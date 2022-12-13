Your AirTag has a new firmware update that probably does nothing

Ahead of the launch of iOS 16.2 and macOS 13.1 this week, Apple has released a new firmware update for its AirTag tracker. It’s the first update since November and the third this year.

Apple doesn’t track changes in AirTag firmware unless they’re notable. For example, the 1.0.301 update in April changed the tuning of the unwanted tracking sound to more easily locate an unknown AirTag. It’s possible that this update is related to the new Find My functionality in macOS 13.1 that lets you ping a nearby tracker to play a sound from your Mac.

AirTag firmware 2.0.36 (2A36) is being rolled-out for 25% of devices. #AirTag pic.twitter.com/SbQPxnzv2E — iSoftware Updates (@iSWUpdates) December 12, 2022

The new firmware version is 2.0.36 with build number 2A36, replacing version 2.0.24, the first AirTag firmware to graduate from version 1.0. That release was pulled before it could roll out to all trackers so it’s likely your AirTag is still on version 1.0.301.

Apple doesn’t offer a way to update an AirTag, but you can check your firmware number in the Items section of the Find My app. Select your AirTag in the list of items, tap the name, and you’ll see the firmware version.

Apple rolls out AirTag updates in a staggered format, so it will be several days before it reaches all users. According to iSoftware updates, it will reach 100 percent of users by Friday.