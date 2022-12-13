Home / Apple Watch / News
Microsoft is dropping support for Authenticator on Apple Watch

Another Apple Watch app bites the dust.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld
The app screen on an Apple Watch SE 2022
Henry Burrell / Foundry

While the Apple Watch continues to dominate the market with the Series 8 and new Ultra model, major developers continue to drop support for the tiny platform. The latest is Microsoft, which is pulling its Authenticator app from the Apple Watch in January.

Microsoft announced the change in an Authenticator support document. The company writes: “In the upcoming Authenticator release in January 2023 for iOS, there will be no companion app for watchOS due to it being incompatible with Authenticator security features. This means you won’t be able to install or use Authenticator on Apple Watch.”

Authenticator will continue to work on other Apple devices, so you’ll still be able to approve your logins on other devices. It’s not clear exactly what security features Microsoft is referring to, though the company recently announced several advanced Microsoft Authenticator features including number matching, location context, and application context, as well as new UX and APIs for administrators.

Microsoft recommends deleting the app in January since it will no longer be functional. The company still makes Translator and Outlook Apple Watch apps, and has promised support for the To Do app next year.

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

