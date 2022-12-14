Big Sur 11.7.2 and Monterey 12.6.2 bring a slew of security updates to older Macs

macOS 13.1 may be getting all the attention, but Apple hasn’t forgotten about its older operating systems. Alongside the first major Ventura update, Apple also released updates to Big Sur (11.7.2) and Monterey (12.6.2) that contain a slew of important security updates. Apple appears to be done releasing updates for the two-year-old Catalina.

To update to the latest version of Monterey or Big Sur, head over to System Preferences, click Software Update, and then Install Now. Several of the updates are serious flaws that could lead to arbitrary code execution. Many of the security updates are the same across both operating systems, but there are three that are just for Monterey.

Bluetooth

Impact: An app may be able to disclose kernel memory

An app may be able to disclose kernel memory Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

The issue was addressed with improved memory handling. CVE-2022-42854: Pan ZhenPeng (@Peterpan0927) of STAR Labs SG Pte. Ltd. (@starlabs_sg)

File System

Impact: An app may be able to break out of its sandbox

An app may be able to break out of its sandbox Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks.

This issue was addressed with improved checks. CVE-2022-42861: pattern-f (@pattern_F_) of Ant Security Light-Year Lab

Preferences

Impact: An app may be able to use arbitrary entitlements

An app may be able to use arbitrary entitlements Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved state management.

A logic issue was addressed with improved state management. CVE-2022-42855: Ivan Fratric of Google Project Zero

BOM

Impact: An app may bypass Gatekeeper checks

An app may bypass Gatekeeper checks Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved checks.

A logic issue was addressed with improved checks. CVE-2022-42821: Jonathan Bar Or of Microsoft

DriverKit

Impact: An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges

An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

The issue was addressed with improved memory handling. CVE-2022-32942: Linus Henze of Pinauten GmbH (pinauten.de)

IOHIDFamily

Impact: An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges

An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges Description: A race condition was addressed with improved state handling.

A race condition was addressed with improved state handling. CVE-2022-42864: Tommy Muir (@Muirey03)

Kernel

Impact: An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges

An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges Description: A race condition was addressed with additional validation.

A race condition was addressed with additional validation. CVE-2022-46689: Ian Beer of Google Project Zero

Kernel

Impact: An app with root privileges may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges

An app with root privileges may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

The issue was addressed with improved memory handling. CVE-2022-42845: Adam Doupé of ASU SEFCOM

Kernel

Impact: A remote user may be able to cause kernel code execution

A remote user may be able to cause kernel code execution Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

The issue was addressed with improved memory handling. CVE-2022-42842: pattern-f (@pattern_F_) of Ant Security Light-Year Lab

libxml2

Impact: A remote user may be able to cause unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution

A remote user may be able to cause unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution Description: An integer overflow was addressed through improved input validation.

An integer overflow was addressed through improved input validation. CVE-2022-40303: Maddie Stone of Google Project Zero

libxml2

Impact: A remote user may be able to cause unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution

A remote user may be able to cause unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks.

This issue was addressed with improved checks. CVE-2022-40304: Ned Williamson and Nathan Wachholz of Google Project Zero

ppp

Impact: An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges

An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

The issue was addressed with improved memory handling. CVE-2022-42840: an anonymous researcher

xar

Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted package may lead to arbitrary code execution

Processing a maliciously crafted package may lead to arbitrary code execution Description: A type confusion issue was addressed with improved checks.

A type confusion issue was addressed with improved checks. CVE-2022-42841: Thijs Alkemade (@xnyhps) of Computest Sector 7

There is also a separate update to Safari (16.2) that fixes eight severe WebKit flaws, the most critical being a zero-day flaw that has been actively exploited. It’s the same flaw that was patched in iOS 16.1.2 last week.

WebKit

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited against versions of iOS released before iOS 15.1.

Description: A type confusion issue was addressed with improved state handling.



CVE-2022-42856: Clément Lecigne of Google’s Threat Analysis Group