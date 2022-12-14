This crazy $999 M2 MacBook Air deal is a Christmas miracle

Apple’s new M2 MacBook Air brings a slew of upgrades but also has a higher price than the M1 MacBook Air. Not today: Amazon is selling the 256GB MacBook Air in Starlight for $999 or the 512GB MacBook Air in silver for $1,199, a savings of $200 and the best price we’ve ever seen. Amazon says they won’t

The higher-end model has two important upgrades: more storage and a better processor with a 10-core GPU (versus an 8-core GPU). Otherwise, the models are the same, with a beautiful redesign that’s lighter and thinner, a gorgeous 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with slim bezels, 18-hour battery life, MagSafe for fast charging, and a 1080p webcam.

In our 4.5-star review, we called the M2 MacBook Air “wonderfully thin and light with a big beautiful display and killer battery life.” And at this price it’s a bargain too, so go grab one and treat yourself this holiday season.