The first iOS 16.3 beta has been released

On December 14, Apple released iOS 16.2, its most significant iOS 16 update yet. On December 15, the first developer beta of iOS 16.3 was released. There’s no rest for the weary, as they say.

We’re not yet sure what to expect from iOS 16.3. With the last update, we got the last of the significant features promised for iOS 16, but Apple often has some surprises in store. Apple Music Sing is a perfect example of a feature nobody knew about until days before its release–it came late in the iOS 16.2 testing cycle and was not previously announced or rumored.

while the first release is only for developers, the public beta typically follows within a day. We don’t expect the final release until sometime in January or February.

iOS 16.3: New features

There are several features that have been announced but not released, such as Apple Music Classical. We’ll update this section as we discover what’s new.

Physical security keys for Apple ID: You can now secure your Apple ID with FIDO-certified physical key. Read more about Apple’s recent security improvements.

With the beta starting on December 15, and the holidays slowing things down at the end of December, we definitely don’t expect a release until at least mid-January, and February is certainly a possibility.

iOS 16.3: How to install the public beta

This is the version of iOS 16.3 that most of us will be running ahead of launch, since the developer beta is, as the name suggests, for registered developers only.

When the public beta of iOS 16 does come out, you’ll be able to install it using the following instructions.

Click Sign Up on the Apple Beta page and register with your Apple ID. Log in to the Beta Software Program. Click Enroll your iOS device. (If you signed up for a previous version’s beta last year you may need to uninstall the profile for that and then re-enroll for the new one.) Go to beta.apple.com/profile on your iOS device. Download and install the configuration profile. You may need to jump over to Settings to enable the profile. Go to General > VPN and Device Management and tap on the iOS 16 beta profile there. That will make the beta version available in the Settings app, under General > Software Update.

How to install the iOS 16.3 Developer beta

Each stage of iOS 16.3’s development cycle will be rolled out to developers first, and then to public beta testers afterwards (typically within a day or so). If you’re a developer and need to test your apps against the most up-to-date version of the OS possible, this is the version to run.

First, check that your device is compatible. Have a quick read of which iPhones and iPads can get iOS 16?

You’ll need to be registered as an Apple developer. Joining the Apple Developer Program costs $99 a year.

All set? Okay! Here’s how to install the iOS 16.3 developer beta, in eight easy steps:

In Safari on your iPhone or iPad, go to developer.apple.com and log in using your Apple ID. Go to the Downloads section (you’ll find it in the lefthand menu), scroll down to iOS 16 or iPadOS 16 beta and tap Install Profile, then Accept. Open the Settings app. You should see Profile Downloaded at the top of the main screen—tap this. If you can’t see it, go to General > VPN and Device Management and tap on the iOS 16 or iPadOS 16 beta profile there. Tap Install in the top-right to install the iOS or iPadOS 16 beta profile. Read the developer consent form and (assuming you’re happy with the terms) give your consent. Restart your iPhone. Now go to Settings > General > Software Update, where you should see the iOS or iPadOS 16 beta is available. Tap Download and Install. Wait for your iPhone to finish downloading the update, then tap Install when prompted.

And if everything has worked the way it should, your iPhone will now be running the iOS 16 beta.

iOS 16.3: Risks and precautions

Note first of all that betas are test versions of upcoming software. They are by definition unfinished, and while they should include most or all of the features in the finished product, there will be cosmetic differences and, inevitably, some bugs and other issues that will need to be fixed during the development process.

In other words, don’t expect a perfect user experience. In particular, some existing apps (including ones that you may rely on) might not work perfectly with the new version. In extreme cases, you may even find that your device is bricked by the beta, and cannot be used until the next beta comes along. It’s not uncommon for early beta software to exhibit problems like excessive battery drain as well.

We can’t stress enough how important it is to back up your iPhone before you install a beta on your device, or better still, use a secondary device rather than your main iPhone or iPad.