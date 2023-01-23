Apple releases iOS 16.3

After about a month of development—with a holiday break in between—Apple has released iOS 16.3. It contains several new features and fixes for all iPhones running iOS 16

Update 01/23/23: iOS 16.3 has released to all users.

iOS 16.3: New features

Advanced Data Protection goes worldwide: Originally released only for U.S. users, Advanced Data Protection is said to be available for all users worldwide in iOS 16.3, even though the release notes do not mention it.

Physical security keys for Apple ID: You can now secure your Apple ID with FIDO-certified physical key. Read more about Apple’s recent security improvements.

Support for HomePod (2nd gen): This release adds support for the just-announced 2nd-generation HomePod.

Black Unity collection: In celebration of Black History Month (February), Apple has a new Apple Watch face (along with watchOS 9.3) and wallpaper.

Apple released iOS 16.3 to all iPhones on Monday, January 23 at 10 am PT.

iOS 16.3: Release notes

iOS 16.3 is a hefty release, weighing in at 761.8MB. The official release notes are as follows.

– New Unity wallpaper honors Black history and culture in celebration of Black History Month

– Security Keys for Apple ID allow users to strengthen the security of their account by requiring a physical security key as part of the two factor authentication sign in process on new devices

– Support for HomePod (2nd generation)

– Emergency SOS calls now require holding the side button with the up or down volume button and then releasing in order to prevent inadvertent emergency calls

– Fixes an issue in Freeform where some drawing strokes created with Apple Pencil or your finger may not appear on shared boards

– Addresses an issue where the wallpaper may appear black on the Lock Screen

– Fixes an issue where horizontal lines may temporarily appear while waking up iPhone 14 Pro Max

– Fixes an issue where the Home Lock Screen widget does not accurately display Home app status

– Addresses an issue where Siri may not respond properly to music requests

– Resolves issues where Siri requests in CarPlay may not be understood correctly

Apple has included 12 security updates in iOS 16.3, including:

AppleMobileFileIntegrity

Impact: An app may be able to access user-sensitive data

An app may be able to access user-sensitive data Description: This issue was addressed by enabling hardened runtime.

Kernel

Impact: An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges

An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

Maps

Impact: An app may be able to bypass Privacy preferences

An app may be able to bypass Privacy preferences Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved state management.

Screen Time

Impact: An app may be able to access information about a user’s contacts

An app may be able to access information about a user’s contacts Description: A privacy issue was addressed with improved private data redaction for log entries.

WebKit

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution

Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

iOS 16.3: How to install

To install the iOS 16.3 update on your iPhone or iPad, first head over to the Settings app.