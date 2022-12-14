First macOS Ventura 13.2 beta arrives

Right on the heels of the release of macOS 13.1, the first major update to Ventura with features such as Freeform and Advanced Data Protection, Apple has already begun work on the next release. The first release is only for users with a developer account, but a public beta should follow shortly.

macOS Ventura 13.2 beta: New features

The macOS Ventura 13.2 beta brings support for physical FIDO certified security keys that were announced as part of the Advanced Data Protection for iCloud that arrived in 13.1. To test it on your Mac, go to your ‌Apple ID in System Settings and click the‌ Security Keys tab. We’ll update this article as new features are discovered.

It usually takes about around six weeks for Apple to properly test new versions of its operating systems, but that timeline can change based on how expansive the release is. We expect macOS Ventura 13.2 will arrive in late January or early February.

How to install the macOS Ventura 13.2 public beta

When the public beta macOS 13.2 arrives, you’ll be able to install it on your Mac for testing. We recommend against running it on your main machine for work since there could be bugs that cause serious issues.