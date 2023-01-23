macOS Ventura 13.2 arrives with a sharp eye on security

Ahead of the new Macs arriving in stores on Tuesday, Apple has released macOS Ventura 13.2. Along with some two dozen security updates, it contains several new features and fixes.

Most notably, macOS Ventura 13.2 brings support for physical FIDO-certified security keys that were announced as part of the Advanced Data Protection for iCloud that arrived in 13.1. You’ll find it inside your ‌Apple ID settings under a new‌ Security Keys tab. Additionally, the release brings Advanced Data Protection to users outside the U.S. for the first time.

Apple also used the 13.2 beta to push the first Rapid Security Response updates to the Mac, which will allow Apple to push smaller, targeted releases are for security updates that arrive between full OS updates on Macs, iPhones, and iPads. It’s unclear whether Apple will utilize the new update method between now and the next 13.3 update.

Speaking of security, the 13.2 update includes 22 security updates, including several critical fixes:

DiskArbitration

Impact: An encrypted volume may be unmounted and remounted by a different user without prompting for the password

An encrypted volume may be unmounted and remounted by a different user without prompting for the password Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved state management.

Kernel

Impact: An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges

An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

PackageKit

Impact: An app may be able to gain root privileges

An app may be able to gain root privileges Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved state management

Safari

Impact: An app may be able to access a user’s Safari history

An app may be able to access a user’s Safari history Description: A permissions issue was addressed with improved validation.

Screen Time

Impact: An app may be able to access information about a user’s contacts

Description: A privacy issue was addressed with improved private data redaction for log entries.

WebKit

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

To install the update, follow these instructions: