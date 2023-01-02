7 awesome accessories that will take your new Mac to the next level

External keyboard: Logitech MX Keys Mini

Even if your Mac comes with a keyboard built-in, as is obviously the case with any MacBook model, you may find that an external keyboard is useful. The ideal MacBook setup includes a separate mouse and keyboard on the desk, with an external display, rather than using the laptop as a laptop. It’s much more ergonomic and less cramped that way.

Which keyboard to choose though? We love Apple’s Magic Keyboards—especially now that they include Touch ID so you can unlock, sign in and use Apple Pay, but one of our favorite keyboards we tested in our round-up of the best Keyboard for Mac was Logitech’s MX Keys Mini keyboard. One benefit is that Logitech’s keyboard is less expensive than Apple’s options. We also love the selection of colors you can choose from, and the fact that this keyboard is backlit (although that can be a drain on the battery).