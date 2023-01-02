10 essential Mac trackpad gestures you need to know

Apple has created 15 known gestures for your fingers to use on a Multi-Touch trackpad in order to perform a function. At least a couple of them are undoubtedly already second nature in your daily use, but you may not have had a chance to learn others that might really help you out over time.

If you can remember the following 10 gestures, you’ll take steps toward being more efficient with your trackpad use while reducing strain on your hands. Even if it takes a moment to remember them all, there’s one additional benefit beyond saving time by using gestures. There should also be a reduction in the frequency that an annoying and task-disrupting gesture is used accidentally on the trackpad.