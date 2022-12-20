Home / iPhone / News
Apple finally lets us know what was in those AirTag firmware updates

New features and bug fixes.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld
AirTags on the ground
Over the past couple of months, Apple has released two firmware updates for the AirTag that had no release notes. Now Apple has finally told us what actually happened when our trackers updated.

In a support document, Apple detailed the changes in the two latest firmware updates, sent in mid-November and mid-December. Here are the changes:

AirTag Firmware Update 2.0.36

  • Resolves an issue with the accelerometer not activating in certain scenarios.

AirTag Firmware Update 2.0.24

  • Enables Precision Finding to help locate an unknown AirTag detected moving with you.
  • If your iPhone is awake, a notification alerts you when an AirTag that’s separated from its owner is traveling with you and emitting a sound to indicate it has been moved. 

These aren’t major changes, but it’s clear that Apple will add features to the AirTag from time to time. For example, the previous firmware update changed the “unwanted tracking sound” to better identify an unknown AirTag. We don’t know if Apple will begin telling people what’s in firmware updates at the time of release or continue to post the release notes weeks later.

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

