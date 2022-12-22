Put your iPhone on your wrist with this refurbished Apple Watch

While the Apple ecosystem is constantly expanding, Apple’s past innovations keep getting better as well. There’s no better demonstration of that than this refurbished Apple Watch Series 3, which gets Apple on your wrist.

Working seamlessly with your Apple gear, this 2017 model year Apple Watch taps into thousands of apps on the App Store and puts your information on your wrist, from texts and calls to health information and directions. Engineered with IP6X-certified dust resistance and WR50 water resistance, it can take anything your day can dish out. Thoroughly checked and inspected to work as if it came right out of the box, at a B rating you may see some light scuffing on the bezel or case, giving it a little character.

The more you’re tied into Apple’s tools, the more benefits you can draw from your gear. This Apple Watch Series 3 helps you get the most from your stuff and your day for $139.99, 39% off the $229 MSRP.

Apple Watch Series 3, 42mm – Grey/Black (Refurbished Grade B: GPS + 4G) – $139.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.