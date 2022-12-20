Three incredible Apple deals you can still get in time for Christmas

There are just five days till Christmas, but if you’ve forgotten someone special on your list, you can still score a great deal. Here are three fantastic prices on Apple gear that you can get delivered and wrapped in time to put under the tree:

Best Buy: AirPods Pro: $200 ($49 off)

Amazon: Apple Pencil (2nd gen): $89 ($40 off)

Amazon: Apple Watch Ultra: $749 ($50 off)

Those are all at or near the lowest prices we’ve ever seen and will deliver by Friday according to Amazon’s and Best Buy’s sites.

The Apple Watch Ultra is the newest Apple Watch and includes tons of features not on the Series 8, including 36-hour battery life, a titanium body, and a dedicated Action button. The AirPods Pro are Apple’s newest earbuds and improve on the original model with better sound and longer battery life. And finally, the Apple Pencil 2 is a powered stylus for the iPad that lets you draw on the screen. Just keep in mind that the Apple Pencil 2 doesn’t work with the 9th- and 10th-gen iPads but is compatible with all other models.

We don’t know how long these deals will last or how long they’ll be shipping before Christmas so go grab them while you still can.