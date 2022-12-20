Home / Apple Watch
Three incredible Apple deals you can still get in time for Christmas

AirPods Pro, Apple Watch Ultra, and the 2nd gen Apple Pencil are all on sale and will ship immediately.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld
There are just five days till Christmas, but if you’ve forgotten someone special on your list, you can still score a great deal. Here are three fantastic prices on Apple gear that you can get delivered and wrapped in time to put under the tree:

Best Buy: AirPods Pro: $200 ($49 off)

Amazon: Apple Pencil (2nd gen): $89 ($40 off)

Amazon: Apple Watch Ultra: $749 ($50 off)

Those are all at or near the lowest prices we’ve ever seen and will deliver by Friday according to Amazon’s and Best Buy’s sites. 

The Apple Watch Ultra is the newest Apple Watch and includes tons of features not on the Series 8, including 36-hour battery life, a titanium body, and a dedicated Action button. The AirPods Pro are Apple’s newest earbuds and improve on the original model with better sound and longer battery life. And finally, the Apple Pencil 2 is a powered stylus for the iPad that lets you draw on the screen. Just keep in mind that the Apple Pencil 2 doesn’t work with the 9th- and 10th-gen iPads but is compatible with all other models.

We don’t know how long these deals will last or how long they’ll be shipping before Christmas so go grab them while you still can.

, Executive Editor

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

