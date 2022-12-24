Excel Everest, just $99 for life, can turn anyone into an Excel pro

No matter what industry you work in, chances are high that you need to know Microsoft Excel. The software, however, isn’t exactly easy to use. You’re very likely going to need training, which is why we’re offering lifetime subscriptions to Excel Everest at a discounted price.

Excel Everest provides students with a more robust way to learn. Unlike classes that are boring and expensive, Excel Everest provides you with practical training and then gives you the opportunity to put it to use with fun, hands-on exercises. The end result is that your learning is more effective, so you’ll advance your knowledge much faster than you otherwise could.

The training happens in stages so students don’t get overwhelmed. They’ll learn the basics of Excel, practice them, and put them to use before moving on to the next level. That means it’s perfect for all learners, whether they are beginners, intermediate, or advanced. Simply start your training at the level that suits you best so you get the most out of it.

Need to learn Excel? Then Excel Everest is definitely a resource that’s worth checking out. And since a lifetime subscription is on sale for only $99, it’s affordable too.

Excel Everest: Lifetime Subscription – $99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.