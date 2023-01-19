How to listen with one wired earbud without sound bleed on your iPhone or iPad

With wireless earbuds, you can put one in its charging case and use the other by itself when you want to have just a single ear occupied. How can you simulate the same effect with wired earbuds? Easy: use an accessibility feature in iOS and iPadOS. Here’s how to make this work.

At a glance Time to complete: 2 minutes

Tools required: iOS 16 or iPadOS 16

Materials required: Wired earbuds or headphones 1. iOS 16 Settings Foundry Go to Settings > Accessibility > Audio/Visual (in the Hearing section). 2. Mono Audio Foundry Enable Mono Audio. 3. Audio Balance Foundry Under Balance, drag the slider to the far left (for left only) or far right (for right only).

There’s no way to set this as an audio profile or other method you could tap to move in and out of. When and if you want to resume balanced stereo sound, drag that slider back to the center (it will read 0.00) and disable Mono Audio.

This works with wired and wireless headphones, too, if you want to have one “cup” on and one off, and have both all the sound on one ear and no sound bleed through.

Want to buy some new earphones? We round up the best wired earbuds for iPhone and the best wireless earbuds for iPhone so you can find some that are perfect for you.

Ask Mac 911

We’ve compiled a list of the questions we get asked most frequently, along with answers and links to columns: read our super FAQ to see if your question is covered. If not, we’re always looking for new problems to solve! Email yours to mac911@macworld.com, including screen captures as appropriate and whether you want your full name used. Not every question will be answered, we don’t reply to email, and we cannot provide direct troubleshooting advice.