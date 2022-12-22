Apple has seemingly pulled a major iOS 16.2 feature

When iOS 16.2 arrived last week, it brought several new features, including Apple Music Sing, iCloud Advanced Data Protection, and the Freeform app, as well as a less-obvious upgrade to a new Home architecture that’s “more reliable and efficient.” However, about a week later, it appears that Apple has pulled without explanation the option in the Home app to upgrade.

When opening the Home app in iOS 16.2, users are met with a “Home Upgrade Available” in the Software Update tab in the Home Settings. Now that option appears to be gone. A support document outlining the new feature still says the option is available so it could be a bug or a temporary pause.

As noted by MacRumors, several users reported devices that were stuck in an “updating” or “configuring” status, as well as missing devices. Apple warns that any connected devices that aren’t using the latest software “will lose access to the upgraded home until they’re updated,” but this appears to be a separate issue. It’s not clear if the issue is affecting users who have already updated, but our updated Home app is working fine.

The new Home architecture requires a home hub such as Apple TV (4th generation or later) or HomePod to use advanced features such as HomeKit Secure Video and Adaptive Lighting. Anyone who was using an iPad as a home hub under the previous architecture will need to switch to one of those devices.