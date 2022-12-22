Treat yourself to this insane deal and save $450 on the 16-inch MacBook Pro

You’re probably all finished with your holiday shopping so why not pick up a gift for yourself? Amazon is selling the 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Max processor for $3,049, a massive savings of $450 and matching the best price we’ve ever seen. It won’t arrive in time for Christmas, but you should get it by early January.

The M1 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro has Apple’s top-of-the-line M1 Max processor with a 10‑core CPU and 32‑core GPU, 32GB RAM, and 1TB of storage. Along with all that power comes an incredible 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, 21-hour battery life, a fantastic keyboard, booming sound system, and loads of connectivity, with three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI, an SD card reader, and MagSafe for fast charging with the included 140W USB-C power adapter.

We’re expecting a new MacBook Pro those spring, but with rumors speculating that it’s little more than a processor bump, you’ll be plenty happy saving $450 now. So go grab one and make sure you get what you really want this Christmas.