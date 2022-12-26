Get half off this backup manager and secure your files for life

It’s no exaggeration to say that a lot of us live on our phones these days. That’s why it can be devastating when you lose those phones – and all of your data with it. Cloud backup is one thing, but if you want real security, there’s nothing like having all those files stored on your primary home device. And while that can be cumbersome to do on your own, Mobikin Assistant makes it as easy as hitting a button.

With this highly-rated app, there’s no need to worry about compatibility. There are versions for both iOS and Android, and you can move items in just about any format to your Mac or Windows PC. That includes all the big files like photos and video, but also music, podcasts, and even text messages (which you can export in your choice of formats). You can back up your complete contact list in CSV, VCF, or XML and never have to worry about asking for phone numbers ever again. While you’re at it, Mobikin lets you quickly uninstall any unused apps on your mobile device, freeing up even more space.

With a lifetime license to this app, you’ve got a lifeline to your data no matter how often you have to change phones. You can get one to Mobikin Assistant now for $29.95, which is half off the regular MSRP.

MobiKin Assistant: Lifetime License – $29.95

