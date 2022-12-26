Crack up your friends with a year of JibJab for under $25

Want to make a real impression this holiday season? Forget about sending a generic greeting card. JibJab is a way to personalize and send video e-cards that will have your friends and family rolling with laughter, and you can now get access to their entire library of customizable clips for less than the cost of a pack of Christmas cards.

Maybe you’ve gotten a JibJab email from a relative before. If so, you definitely remember it. This is the site that creates videos for popular occasions: Birthdays, anniversaries, Christmas, you name it. The clips by themselves are hilarious, but the twist is that they make you (or anyone whose picture you have on file) the star! Just upload your photo and you can turn your friends or loved ones into 1990’s rap stars, action heroes, dancing reindeer, or twerking elves.

With a subscription to JibJab, you can send e-cards like these all year, and get access to new videos as the site gets updated. You can start your yearly subscription this month and start sending your own riotous clips for Christmas. That’s not the only bit of good timing, though: That year-long subscription is now priced down to $24, but the deal expires Dec. 30.

JibJab Unlimited eCards: 1-Yr Subscription – $24

See Deal

Prices subject to change.