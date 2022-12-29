Keep cozy anywhere with this heated hoodie vest

A good power bank is one of the most versatile tools you can have, and you can always get more out of it. The Be Warm heated vest taps into the power banks you already own to keep you toasty no matter how nasty it is outside.

Just plug in any USB power bank to the cable in the inner pocket, and use the button on your chest to pick one of three warmth levels. Seven heat zones will warm up and keep you toasty, with soft waterproof fabric and a slim cut that looks good worn on its own and fits under your other warm-weather gear. Roomy side pockets give you extra space for your phone, wallet, and other essentials as well.

As the weather turns, staying warm can help you be social, active, and have fun. This heated vest fits under your coat and adds warmth from any power bank for $49.99, 66% off the $149 MSRP.

Be Warm Heated Vest with Hoodie – Requires Power Bank, Not Included – $49.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.