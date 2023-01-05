Same you, upgraded iPad with this refurbished iPad Air 2

Apple fans face a constant dilemma between upgrading and keeping e-waste out of the stream. This refurbished iPad Air, fortunately, means that you don’t have to choose.

From the 2014 model year, this iPad Air has undergone detailed updates and inspections to ensure that it works as if it just came out of the box. Weighing just 12 ounces, it can fit into go bags and laptop carriers easily. The 9.7′ Retina display is LED-backlit, so you can use it in any lighting conditions, with ten hours of battery life so you’re always ready.

Behind that screen is 64GB of storage with 2GB and an A8X chip with a 64-bit architecture. That’s supported by an M8 motion coprocessor and connects with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to all your networks and accessories.

If you’re torn between getting a better iPad and keeping e-waste off the books, this iPad Air is the best of both worlds for $189.99, 16% off the $226 MSRP.

Apple iPad Air 2 64GB (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) – $189.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.