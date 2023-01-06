Keep your sleep schedule and upgrade your alarm with 75% off Alarm Clock Pro

You’ve customized your phone, your desktop, your playlist, and more to fit you perfectly. Why not your alarms? Alarm Clock Pro lets you build an alert system tailored to you, instead of you living your life around it.

Alarm Clock Pro starts by tying into your iTunes, so you can wake up to your personal music selection from iTunes. From there, use it to automate tasks, like sending reminders to yourself or family via email and text; opening web pages at a set time when needed or to prompt you to take actions; taking screenshots at set times; setting up a stopwatch or an unlimited number of countdown timers to fit your productivity plans.

You can even use it for advanced automation like shell commands, and running code at a specific time, perfect for set-it-and-forget-it backups and organizing.

We all need to wake up on time and be reminded of what needs to get done. Instead of changing you, Alarm Clock Pro changes your alert system for $24.99, 75% off the $99 MSRP.

Alarm Clock Pro: Lifetime License – $29.99

Prices subject to change.