This shameless Apple Watch Ultra clone is just begging for a lawsuit

When you’re the largest, richest, and most popular company in the world, competitors tend to want to imitate you. But this latest Apple Watch Ultra knock-off is so shamelessly unoriginal, they should send Apple 30 percent of all sales.

Slavishly created by Pebble (no relation to the Pebble smartwatch that broke Kickstarter records), the Cosmos Engage is a carbon copy of the Apple Watch Ultra in renders. Flat display? Check. 10 speaker holes? Check. Dimpled orange button? Check. Raised shelf around the Digital Crown? Check. Tubular geometric band? Check.

And it claims to have an array of Apple Watch features too: an always-on display, “AI” voice assistant, heart-rate and blood-oxygen sensors, and shock-proof casing. The company even uses the same black-and-white imagery and tagline: Adventure Awaits.

The watch is listed for 7,499 rupees or about $90 but is discounted to 3,999 rupees or $48. So we kind of doubt that it’ll have the same build quality and endurance features as the Apple Watch Ultra. However even if you were curious, you can’t order one at the moment as none of the models offered (Salamander Orange, Starlight, Midnight Black, or Celestial Blue) are in stock.