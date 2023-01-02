It’ll cost more to fix your iPhone, Mac, and iPad in 2023

With more people holding onto their iPhones and iPads longer, smaller repairs are necessary to keep devices running longer. And in 2023, Apple will start charging more for one of the most common fixes: aging batteries.

An eagle-eyed Redditor has spotted a note on Apple’s iPhone Battery Service support document informing users that the “current out-of-warranty battery service fee will apply until the end of February 2023. Effective March 1, 2023, the out-of-warranty battery service fee will be increased by $20 for all iPhone models prior to iPhone 14.”

iPad battery replacements will also increase by $20 for all models except the newest iPad Pro and entry-level iPad. And if your Mac needs a new battery, Apple will charge $30 more for all MacBook Air models and an extra $50 for all MacBook and MacBook Pro models.

Apple also sells battery replacements for some iPhone models through its Self Service Repair Store for $69 but hasn’t said whether that cost will be increasing as well. Battery replacements are covered by Apple’s one-year warranty and AppleCare+, though Apple cautions that the warranty “doesn’t cover batteries that wear down from normal use.”

Apple already hiked the price of battery replacements for the iPhone 14 from $69 to $99 and M2 iPad Pro from $99 to $149 (11-inch) and $179 (12.9-inch). Apple also charges $119 to replace the battery in the 10th-gen iPad and $99 for the 9th-gen and earlier models.

It’s not clear if Apple will begin charging more for other services such as screen repair in 2023, so, if you’ve been putting off getting your Apple device fixed, you should probably put it on your to-do list sooner than later.