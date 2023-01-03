The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are rumored to get a massive Pro camera upgrade

After the iPhone 14 was a very minor upgrade, rumors are beginning to suggest that the iPhone 15 upgrade could be a lot more substantial. In addition to USB-C and an A16 processor, a new report claims that Apple will bring the new 48MP camera to the iPhone 15, as well.

As reported by Haitong Intl Tech Research analyst Jeff Pu (via 9to5Mac), a 48MP camera would be a huge upgrade for a camera system that hasn’t changed all that much in years. On the iPhone 14 site, Apple tells us that “a new Pro‑level Main camera and improved image processing let you capture even more sensational shots in all kinds of light” on the iPhone 14, but for the most part, the iPhone has had the same dual 12MP Wide and Ultra Wide camera setup since the iPhone 11.

Pu says the LiDAR scanner and telephoto camera will remain exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro models.

A move to a 48MP main camera in the non-Pro models would be a huge leap. In our review, we praised the camera’s ability to “capture impressive detail and dynamic range” and loved how the larger image let us crop into the center 12MP to effectively get a 2x optical telephoto mode with a 48mm focal length.

Apple is reportedly “seriously” concerned about sales of the iPhone 14 Plus and is considering a price cut for the iPhone 15 Plus to generate interest and put some more space between the Pro and non-Pro lines. In the same report, Pu corroborates other iPhone 15 Pro rumors, including a new 12MP periscope lens for greater optical zoom, an A17 processor, and the introduction of a new iPhone 15 Ultra model with a titanium frame.