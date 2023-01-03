Take $600 off the 11-inch M1 iPad Pro in this bonkers clearance sale

The 11-inch iPad Pro is Apple’s newest tablet, but other than the M2 processor, it’s not much different than the 2021 model. And today that 2021 model is absurdly cheap: Amazon is selling the 11-inch M1 iPad Pro with 2TB of storage for $1,300, a massive savings of $599 and the best price we’ve ever seen by a wide margin.

This version of the 11-inch iPad Pro doesn’t have an M2 processor like the 2022 model or the Liquid Retina XDR display that the 12.9-inch iPad Pro has, but it’s still a fantastic tablet with tons of speed and excellent features, including a gorgeous display, Face ID, a dual camera with LiDAR scanning, a Thunderbolt port for high-speed charging and data transfers, and a fantastic design.

With the savings here, you can get an Apple Pencil 2 and a Magic Keyboard and still have some more than enough money left over for apps and games. In our 4-star review, we called the 11-inch iPad Pro a “supremely accomplished tablet,” and at this price, it’s even better. So go grab one before it’s gone for good.