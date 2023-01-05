Apple Fitness+ kicks off 2023 with Kickboxing, new trainers, and more

Apple has announced a suite of new content for its fitness subscription service, Fitness+. The $9.99-a-month service is getting a new Kickboxing workout type, sleep theme for meditations, a Beyoncé Artist Spotlight, new Time to Walk guests, and three new trainers all starting on January 9.

Kickboxing is a total-body cardio workout, with multiple routines and workout lengths of 10, 20, or 30 minutes long. No equipment is required. The workouts will be led by existing Fitness+ instructor Jamie-Ray Hartshorne (who competed professionally in Muay Thai in Thailand) and Nez Dally, a new instructor who made history as the first woman Muay Thai fighter to compete in Thailand wearing a hijab.

Two other new trainers will join the Fitness+ team in January: Brian Cochrane for HIIT and Jenn Lau for Strength.

There are currently nine Meditation themes in Fitness+, and Apple is adding one more in January: Sleep. New sleep meditations will be added every week, and each practice can be done as part of a wind-down routine or while drifting off. Apple will get users into the new Sleep meditations with a Meditations for Sleep program: four 20-minute meditations that conclude with five minutes of relaxing music.

The Artist Spotlight series (entire workout playlists dedicated to a single artist) expands with Beyoncé on January 9, Foo Fighters on January 16, and Bad Bunny on January 23.

Time to Walk, the Apple Watch-centric “walk with a celebrity” feature, enters its fifth season in January. The first guest is Jamie Lee Curtis, and additional guests will be added each week, including Amber Ruffin, Jason Segel, José Andrés, Nina Hoss, Colman Domingo, Nathan Chen, and Sheryl Lee Ralph. And finally, January will see two new Collections added to the Fitness+ workout library. 6 Weeks to Restart Your Fitness debuts on January 9, and Level Up Your Core Training is available starting January 23.

Subscribers can access Fitness+ on an iPhone 8 or later with iOS 16.1 or Apple Watch Series 3 or later with watchOS 7.2 or later paired with an iPhone 6s with iOS 14.3 or later.