How much is an iPhone? Find out in our iPhone price comparison

iPhones come in a range of models that are designed to fit your pocket and your budget, but how much will Apple’s current offerings set you back? Here’s a breakdown of the iPhone line-up, including which is the cheapest and most expensive of Apple’s iPhones.

Which is the cheapest iPhone?

If you’re thinking of buying an iPhone today, but don’t have a big budget, then the cheapest model available is the iPhone SE (2022). It’s also the one with the smallest display (4.7-inch) and the last remaining device to retain the physical Home button.

It is also possible to save money on other iPhone handsets if you’d prefer a larger screen and Face ID. Apple currently sells the iPhone 12, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini at a discount compared to when they first launched–so you can pick up a premium model from the last couple of years all while saving some money at the same time. If you don’t need the latest and greatest, then the iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are all brilliant iPhones.

It is also possible to buy cheaper iPhones from Apple’s Refurbished Store. These iPhones have been refurbished, but come with a one year warranty. Another option is not to buy your iPhone from Apple, but to look for deals one of the various Apple resellers. We track deals on all the iPhone handsets–check out our round up of the best iPhone deals this month.

If you aren’t sure which iPhone is best for you read our guide to choosing the best iPhone.

iPhone SE price

The iPhone SE (2022) is Apple’s cheapest iPhone right now. It’s ideal for those who want a smaller iPhone and a Home button.

Apple iPhone SE (2022) Read our review MSRP: $429 (64GB) | $479 (128GB) | $579 (256GB) Best Prices Today:

Here’s how much the iPhone SE (2022) costs if you buy one from Apple:

iPhone SE (2022) 64GB: $429 / £449 / A$719 / CA$579

iPhone SE (2022) 128GB: $479 / £499 / A$799 / CA$649

iPhone SE (2022) 256GB: $579 / £609 / A$969 / CA$789

iPhone 12 price

The next cheapest iPhone is the iPhone 12, which launched back in 2019 but is still a reasonably good handset for anyone who doesn’t need the maximum in power. Just be aware that the iPhone 12 base model starts out at 64GB of storage, which we feel is a bit tight.

Apple iPhone 12 Read our review MSRP: $599 (64GB) | $649 (128GB) | $749 (256GB) Best Prices Today:

Here’s how much the iPhone 12 costs if you buy one from Apple:

iPhone 12 64GB: $599 / £649 / A$1,049 / CA$849

iPhone 12 128GB: $649 / £699 / A$1,129 / CA$919

iPhone 12 256GB: $749 / £809 / A$1,299 / CA$1,069

iPhone 13 mini price

The iPhone 13 mini is expected to be the last of the smaller iPhones we’ll see for a while, as the mini model was dropped from the iPhone 14 line-up. So if you want the smallest iPhone you will ever be able to get this is the one for you.

Apple iPhone 13 mini Read our review MSRP: From $699 Best Prices Today:

Here’s how much the iPhone 13 mini costs if you buy one from Apple:

iPhone 13 mini 128GB: $599 / £649 / A$1,049 / CA$849

iPhone 13 mini 256GB: $699 / £759 / A$1,219 / CA$999

iPhone 13 mini 512GB: $899 / £979 / A$1,569 / CA$1,269

iPhone 13 price

There’s not a huge difference between the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 so if you aren’t bothered about having a slightly better version of the same processor and features like Action Mode, then you should get the cheaper handset.

Apple iPhone 13 Read our review MSRP: $599 (was $799) Best Prices Today:

Here’s how much the iPhone 13 costs if you buy one from Apple:

iPhone 13 128GB: $699 / £749 / A$1,229 / CA$999

iPhone 13 256GB: $799 / £859 / A$1,399 / CA$1,149

iPhone 13 512GB: $999 / £1,079 / A$1,749 / CA$1,419

How much does a new iPhone cost?

If you are prepared to spend a little more and want the latest iPhone you will need to consider the iPhone 14 and its larger brother the iPhone 14 Plus. If you want the ultimate iPhone handset then the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the ones to consider.

iPhone 14 price

As we said above, there’s not a huge difference between the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, but there are some new features that might interest you. For example, we love Action Mode, which allows you to film video while moving, plus there is also the new Emergency SOS feature.

iPhone 14 Read our review MSRP: $799 (128GB) | $899 (256GB) | $1,099 (512GB) Best Prices Today:

Here’s how much the iPhone 14 costs if you buy one from Apple:

iPhone 14 128GB: $799 / £849 / A$1,399 / CA$1,099

iPhone 14 256GB: $899 / £959 / A$1,579 / CA$1,249

iPhone 14 512GB: $1,099 / £1,179 / A$1,899 / CA$1,519

iPhone 14 Plus price

The iPhone 14 essentially comes in two sizes: the smaller handset with its 6.1-inch screen, and a larger version that has a 6.7-inch screen. This the first time Apple has offered a larger screen with the standard iPhone. So if you are after a phablet-style iPhone, without having to pay the premium attached to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, this is the one for you.

iPhone 14 Plus MSRP: $899 Best Prices Today:

Here’s how much the iPhone 14 Plus costs if you buy one from Apple:

iPhone 14 Plus 128GB: $899 / £949 / A$1,579 / CA$1,249

iPhone 14 Plus 256GB: $999 / £1,059 / A$1,749 / CA$1,399

iPhone 14 Plus 512GB: $1,199 / £1,279 / A$2,099 / CA$1,669

Which is the most expensive iPhone?

Should you require the highest build quality and specifications that Apple can offer, then there is no other option than the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. These are both premium powerhouses that hold every trick Apple can fit into a handset. They have prices to match though.

iPhone 14 Pro price

The iPhone 14 Pro is the same size as the iPhone 14, but the processor is a generation newer, and therefore more powerful, and the camera much better. There are many other enhancements that make this a better handset–but it has a much higher price.

iPhone 14 Pro Read our review MSRP: $999 Best Prices Today:

Here’s how much the iPhone 14 Pro costs if you buy one from Apple:

iPhone 14 Pro 128GB: $999 / £1,099 / A$1,749 / CA$1,399

iPhone 14 Pro 256GB: $1,099 / £1,209 / A$1,899 / CA$1,549

iPhone 14 Pro 512GB: $1,299 / £1,429 / A$2,249 / CA$1,819

iPhone 14 Pro 1TB: $1,499 / £1,649 / A$2,599 / CA$2,089

iPhone 14 Pro Max price

iPhone 14 Pro Max Read our review MSRP: $1,099 Best Prices Today:

Here’s how much the iPhone 14 Pro Max costs if you buy one from Apple:

iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB: $1,099/£1,199/A$1,899/CA$1,549

iPhone 14 Pro Max 256GB: $1,119/£1,309/A$2,099/CA$1,699

iPhone 14 Pro Max 512GB: $1,399/£1,529/A$2,419/CA$1,969

iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB: $1,599/£1,749/A$2,769/CA$2,239

How to get a cheaper iPhone

If all of these iPhone prices seem a bit high to you, then it’s always worth considering a refurbished model. These usually come with warranties and money-back guarantees that make it just like buying a new iPhone, but with the bonus of them being cheaper.

Check out our where to buy a second-hand or refurbished iPhone guide for more details, and be sure to also read our roundup of the latest iPhone deals to see if you can pick up a bargain.

If you don’t buy your iPhone directly from Apple you may also be able to pick up a bargain. We track deals on all the iPhone handsets so we always have the best prices on offer. Check out our round up of the best iPhone deals this month.