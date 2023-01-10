Macworld.com launches Spanish Language Edition

We’re kicking off the year as we mean to go on here at Macworld.com. Having last year merged our U.K. and U.S. editions into one global English language edition of Macworld, today we welcome the team of expert editors behind Macworld España as we launch our first non-English language edition on our global site.

Our trio of Spanish editors, Alba Mora Antoja, Sara Piquer-Marti and Alfonso Casas, has more than 30 years of editorial experience between them in writing about Macs, iPhones, iPads and all things Apple.

Our new Spanish language edition caters to Apple users in all corners of the Spanish-speaking world, from Spain itself to Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Venezuela, Costa Rica and beyond.

While we are catering to English and Spanish speakers globally from this domain, Macworld also has a very strong presence in Germany and Sweden, with our international editors collaborating more closely than ever before. Together, we are the most authoritative and credible source of Apple product information on the web.

The move is another step forward in the centralization of Foundry’s consumer editorial team, but it also reflects our recognition of the fact physical location is of far less importance than the language our readers speak – especially when you consider that we are now able to access and take advantage of modern geo-sensitive tools in our newly upgraded content-management system.

For those of you who don’t speak Spanish – don’t panic: our Spanish content isn’t about to start popping up in your news feed. Whether you see the English or Spanish edition will depend where in the world you are browsing from and your browser language settings. If you do want to take a look, click Spanish Edition in the Menu at the top of the page or head on over to macworld.com/es-es.

As ever with a big code change such as this, you might find some bugs that have escaped our attention. Please do reach out to myself or to Macworld’s Executive Editor Michael Simon with any concerns.